Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $513.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.04. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.