Meritage Portfolio Management Has $761,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

