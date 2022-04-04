Meritage Portfolio Management Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,979. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

