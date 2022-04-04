Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CP opened at $78.20 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

