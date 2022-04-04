Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,252,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

