Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

