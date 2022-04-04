Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

