Megacoin Hits Market Cap of $183,896.28 (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $183,896.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00268375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001449 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,903,053 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

