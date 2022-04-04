MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Friday.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

MEDIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 275,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.