Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

