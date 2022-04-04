Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Sells $13,117,950.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.54 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.