MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

MXL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 6,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

