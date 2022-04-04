Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 2,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,549. Maximus has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

