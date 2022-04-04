Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 6%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.28 and last traded at $108.67. 6,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 454,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

