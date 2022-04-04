Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $18,862,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 159.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $8,613,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.