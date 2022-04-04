Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador's upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Delaware Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. Since 2011, the company significantly boosted its Delaware acreage, which now covers 124,800 net acres. Moreover, it identified up to 4,381 gross potential drilling locations on its Delaware Basin acreage, making its production outlook bright. For 2022, it expects oil-equivalent production of 36.3-38.3 million barrels, suggesting an increase from 31.5 million barrels in 2021. However, its significant reliance on debt is concerning. The company's meagre cash balance raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, Matador warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of MTDR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

