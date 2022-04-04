MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of MasTec by 142.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 113.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.