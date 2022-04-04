Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.