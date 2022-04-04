MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.19. 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 384,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MarineMax by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

