Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

