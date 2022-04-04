Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.39

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 315372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

