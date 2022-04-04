ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. 382,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

