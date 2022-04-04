Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.