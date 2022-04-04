Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maiden by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maiden during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Maiden by 53.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

