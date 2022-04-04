MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAGGet Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) received a C$28.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.71.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$20.71. 86,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,516. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 398.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

