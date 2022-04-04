MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MAG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 478,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $172,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.