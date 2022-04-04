M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MWE opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.58. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52 week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £50.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

