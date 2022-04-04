LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 211,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,302. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.62. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

