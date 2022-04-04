LSV Asset Management Sells 9,636 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 220.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 60.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 191.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.