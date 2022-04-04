LSV Asset Management Sells 20,400 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

