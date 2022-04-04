LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.71% of First Financial worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Financial by 121.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

