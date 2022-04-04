LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,230,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLVM opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo Corp has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

