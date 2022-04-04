LSV Asset Management Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of OneMain worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in OneMain by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $48.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

