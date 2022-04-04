LSV Asset Management Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.