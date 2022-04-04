LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of First BanCorp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.29 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.