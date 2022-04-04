LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.

LYTS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

