Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

