Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) rose 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 174,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,150,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.