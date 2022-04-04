Loop Capital Trims IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Target Price to $210.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.16 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

