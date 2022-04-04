Loop Capital Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.