Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

