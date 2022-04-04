Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

