Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

