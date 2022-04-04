Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

LMB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

