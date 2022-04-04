LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $119.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.31. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

