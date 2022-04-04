LifePro Asset Management Invests $202,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,121. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.