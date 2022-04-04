Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.