LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.87. LexinFintech shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 34,200 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
