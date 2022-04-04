Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

