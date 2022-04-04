Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Financial Survey

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lemonade alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 2 3 0 2.14 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $46.29, suggesting a potential upside of 65.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $151.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and The Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $128.40 million 13.47 -$241.30 million ($3.93) -7.13 The Hanover Insurance Group $5.23 billion 1.05 $418.70 million $11.50 13.40

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -187.93% -22.54% -16.09% The Hanover Insurance Group 8.00% 10.23% 2.29%

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.