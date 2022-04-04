Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LEG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $54,747,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

